Fireworks characterise day one of FISD International Volleyball Tourney

The 2022 edition of the FISD International Volleyball Tournament started on a high at Katoto Open Courts on Friday with Moyale Barracks winning both their opening games in both men’s and ladies’ categories.

The tournament will go on up to Sunday when champions in both categories will be recognised and a reception will take place at Grand palace Hotel at night.

Runners up in last year’s edition in the men’s category, Moyale Barracks, beat Karonga Spikers by 3 sets to 1 in their first game and went on to beat fellow soldiers Airborne Rangers by 3 sets to nothing.

Vice captain of the side, Moses Mzumara, told Nyasa Times that his side will do everything possible to emerge champions this year.

“We lost to Mbeya Best VI of Tanzania in the finals last year and we want to become champions this year. It’s possible for us to be champions and so far things are going according to plan. Players are executing exactly what we have been doing in training,” Mzumara said.

Moyale Ladies who finished fourth last year, also won their first two games on the opening day. The female soldiers beat Black Eagles by 3 sets to nothing before beating Mipuniro Gold by the same margin.

Captain for Moyale Ladies, Everista Nthani, said her side is eying the final match this year.

“This year we are very much prepared. There is no doubt that we will reach the finals and we hope to do well in all our games en route to the finals,” she said.

Nyasa Times also witnessed a ladies’ game between Prison Leopards from Zambia and Blue Eagles Sisters. The Leopards won by 3 sets to zero. Earlier, Prison Leopards also beat Kamuzu Barracks Ladies by the same margin.

Assistant Coach for Leopards, Thabo Chawazunga, praised his charges and said his team has come to clinch the championship in the ladies’ category.

“The girls are in good shape. The message has been already sent. We are not here just to add numbers. We are here for the championship and this is what we want to achieve,” said Chawazunga.

Mbeya Best VI from Tanzania are the defending champions in the men’s category and they start their defending campaign on Sunday. Wolves from Malawi are defending champions in the ladies’ category.

