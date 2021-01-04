Ben Phiri denies interest in DPP presidency: Ex-TV personality Benedicto Mbewe aspires

Democratic Progressive Party law maker for Thyolo Central, Ben Phiri has distanced himself from a poster circulating on social media claiming that he would contest for the party’s presidency at the yet to be announced convention.

Phiri, who resigned as DPP director of elections after the party lost the country’s presidency to Tonse Alliance, said people should disregard the poster and any such claims, saying his commitment is towards the people of his area.

“Disregard any such news. Hon Dr Ben Phiri is happy to continue serving the constituents in his area Thyolo Central as their elected member of parliament.

“He will continue with the developments he has initiated until the livelihoods of the people in the area are uplifted,” Phiri posted on his official Facebook page.

Phiri, who at some point was former president Peter Mutharika’s close associate, won the Thyolo Central Parliamentary seat during the 2019 Tripartite elections, and was subsequently hired as the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

Meanwhile, another poster carrying the face of former TV personality, Benedicto Mbewe, also circulation, claims he would contest for the party’s Presidency.

Unlike Phiri, Mbewe pasted the poster on his timeline, saying he will be the country’s President for three years and hand over the mantle to the Vice President.

“My wish is to give it to Hon Atupele Muluzi the humble man of the soil as I will go and concentrate on preaching the word of God .

“My battle it’s not about Chakwera and MCP but evil external forces which have made Malawi and Africa poor . Imagine we still send offerings to western countries,” he stated.

Currently, individuals thought to be earmarked for and eyeing the party’s presidency include former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor, Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, Football Association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu Manda, Kondwani Nankhumwa (DPP Vice President -South), Bright Msaka (DPP Vice President-Eastern Region) , former finance minister Joseph Mwanamvekha and Mulanje MP Dr. George Chaponda.

Divisions emerged in the party when some senior members, including Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey suggested for an emergency convention, contending that the former ruling party needed new leaders.

This did not go down well with other members of the central committee, including DPP President Peter Mutharika, who eventually resolved to suspended Jeffrey and all individuals believed to have been pushing for the convention and leadership change in the party.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares