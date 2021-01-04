Nyalonje says highest pass in PSLC examination for last 5 years: MSCE to be readministered amid tight security

The Ministry of Education in conjunction with the Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) has results for the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examination.

According to the Minister of Education, Agnes NyaLonje, out of 277 007 candidates, 225 387 have passed, representing 81.37 percent pass rate.

Announcing the results at a news conference in Lilongwe on Monday afternoon, NyaLonje claimed this represents the highest pass rate for the last five years and an improvement on last year’s pass rate of 77.46 percent

Out of 225,387 students who passed the 2019 examinations, 84 947 candidates have been selected to start Form One in various secondary schools, representing 37.73 percent leaving out 140 440 eligible students.

She disclosed that out of 135 478 female candidates who sat for primary school examination, 104 781 have passed representing 77.34 percent pass rate.

And out of 141 529 male candidates, 120 606 have passed representing 85.22 percent

Of 1 997 Special Needs Education (SNE) candidates, 1 382 have passed representing 69.20 percent

Those selected to various public secondary schools will have to report for school on February 1, 2021.

Zeroing on the re-administration of the 2020 MSCE examination, Nyalonje said all is in place for the examination.

She said all question paper storage facilities will be secured by Malawi Defence Force and Malawi Police Service to ensure credibility and integrity of the exams.

The Minister also assured the nation that all Covid-19 preventive measures will be followed in all the centres.

MSCE Examination starts from January 5th to 29th January 2021.

They were cancelled in November last year following massive leakage of the question papers and President Dr Lazarus Chakwera directed Malawi National Examinations Board to re-administer the examination not later than January this year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares