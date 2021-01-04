Civo jump six steps to go top of Malawi TNM Super League table

Tie with second-placed Red Lions on 14 points

Last week’s leaders Mafco pushed to 4th place

Silver Strikers maintain their third place

Champions Bullets 8th, Wanderers 10th

Civil Service FC (Civo) returned to base in Lilongwe from the dreaded North with full six points to push themselves six steps up the ladder and claim leadership of the TNM Super League log table with 14 points.

Civo, who tie at 14 points with Red Lions, beat Chitipa United and Karonga United, both 2-1 in last weekend’s matches both at Karonga Stadium.

The two are separated by goal difference as Civil Service have scored 8 goals so far and conceded 4 while Red Lions have 9 goals but conceded 6.

Red Lions have also played more games — 7 of four wins, two draws and one loss while from six games while Civil Service are yet to lose a match and they have won four and drew two.

Silver Strikers have maintained their third place after beating Mafco 2-1 at Nankhaka to garner 13 points from seven games of four wins, one draw and two losses.

They tie on 13 points with last week’s leaders, Mafco who have been pushed to 4th place as they have played eight games, won three, drew four and earned their first loss — the one against Silver.

From the eight games they have hit the back of the net nine times and conceded four while Silver have scored 15 goals and conceded nine — a goal difference of nine.

Ntopwa FC, who were 4th last week, are now 6th following their 2-2 draw against Kamuzu Barracks last Saturday at Civo Stadium and their 1-2 loss to TN Stars at Kasungu Stadium the following day.

They have 12 points from seven games of three wins, one draw and three losses while the win against Ntopwa has helped TN Stars maintain their 5th position they won last week — 13 points from seven games of four wins no draw and three losses.

Champions Nyasa Big Bullets have been pushed to 8th position from 6th following the cancellation of their match against sworn rivals, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

The much anticipated Blantyre derby between the country’s age old rivals that was scheduled last Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium, was postponed because 28% of Bullets players were on COVID-19 isolation.

Bullets had requested for the postponement after nine of their players were put on isolation after testing positive to COVID-19. The players included two goalkeepers while the third is on injury.

The cancellation has not affected Wanderers as they remain at 10th position from five games played of one win, three draws and one loss to garner six points.

For this weekend, the Bullets are scheduled to host 11th-place Kamuzu Barracks at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday while Wanderers are up against Karonga United.

The rest of the fixtures are:

Saturday January 9

Mzuzu Warriors v Ekwendeni Hammers @ Mzuzu Stadium

* Red Lions v Kamuzu Barracks @ Chiwembe

* Blue Eagles v Chitipa United @ Nankhaka

* Silver Strikers v Moyale @ Silver Stadium

Sunday January 10

* TN Stars v Chitipa United @ Kasungu Stadium

* Ntopwa FC v Karonga United @ Chiwembe

* Civil Service FC v Moyale @ Civo Stadium

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares