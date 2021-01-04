Witchcraft mob justice victim dies as police rescue another victim

A witchcraft mob justice victim in Mulanje has died as police in Dedza were rushing to rescue another woman from mob justice over same witchcraft allegations.

The woman has died was burnt by angry mob at Kazembe village in Mulanje district yesterday, on allegations that she, together with her son, killed their relation through magic.

Mulanje district hospital spokesperson Innocent Chavinda says the woman Fynes Mawira , died last evening while receiving treatment at the district hospital.

Meanwhile Chavinda says Mawira’ son, Mark Aruvi has been referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre for further treatment.

Meanwhile, police in Dedza rushed to a village this morning where an angry mob was stoning another woman to death on allegations of witchcraft.

This was at Mpalare Village in Dedza where a mob was stoning a woman on suspicion she recently killed a standard four boy through witchcraft.

The husband and children of the woman managed to escape from the mob justice.

The mob stormed the house of the woman and destroyed property.

