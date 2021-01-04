MSCE exams leak again

January 4, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

There are fears of  fresh leakage of the yet to be re-administered Malawi School  Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations with papers.

Leaked exam paper
Leaked exam paper
Leaked exam paper
Leaked exam paper

Prepared answers which matched the question papers were circulating supposedly of the new exams.

Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb)  which is to administer MSCE examinations from Tuesday, January 5, 2021 after the cancelation of exams due to leakage last year, however, denied knowledge of any examination leakage.

Maneb  said its officials are in different parts of the country monitoring the situation.

Chairperson for Maneb  board Prof Al Mtenje says Malawi Defence Force will provide security for MSCE examinations with 772 soldiers deployed to provide security in the delivery of exam papers to storage facilities and  also guard storage facilities.

The police will provide security at examination centers. The police have deployed 997 police officers in all centers. Anti-Corruption Bureau and the National Intelligence Bureau will also do spot checks to establish if there are any suspicious activities.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Witchcraft mob justice victim dies as police rescue another victim

A witchcraft mob justice victim in Mulanje has died as police in Dedza were rushing to rescue another woman from...

Close