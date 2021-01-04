MSCE exams leak again

There are fears of fresh leakage of the yet to be re-administered Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations with papers.

Prepared answers which matched the question papers were circulating supposedly of the new exams.

Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) which is to administer MSCE examinations from Tuesday, January 5, 2021 after the cancelation of exams due to leakage last year, however, denied knowledge of any examination leakage.

Maneb said its officials are in different parts of the country monitoring the situation.

Chairperson for Maneb board Prof Al Mtenje says Malawi Defence Force will provide security for MSCE examinations with 772 soldiers deployed to provide security in the delivery of exam papers to storage facilities and also guard storage facilities.

The police will provide security at examination centers. The police have deployed 997 police officers in all centers. Anti-Corruption Bureau and the National Intelligence Bureau will also do spot checks to establish if there are any suspicious activities.

