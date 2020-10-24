Ben Phiri tips Tonse government on local finance management

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Thyolo Central Member of Parliament Ben Phiri has tipped the Lazarus Chakwera administration to ensure that funding to district councils remain timely and prompt.

Phiri, a former minister of local government and rural development himself, gave the advice in parliament on Thursday.

He was giving a response on behalf of DPP on a loan authorization bill that is a grant from the World Bank worth K75 billion for financing of local governance and improve access of services to people in the localities.

The bill which is number 18 of 2020 is named the International Development Association (Governance to Enable Service Delivery Project) (Authorization).

In his contribution, Phiri said the government needs to ensure that there is prompt and timely funding to District councils in order to win the confidence of the World Bank but also to ensure that projects at district council’s materialise.

“This bill is a baby of the DPP and there is no way as a party we can come here and start punching holes on it. However, let me take this opportunity to congratulate government for its commitment to inherit programs that were started by the DPP government.

“This bill is one of them and very important for the honourable members here. I wish to congratulate the minister of local government and that of finance for bringing this bill. In the same way I would encourage members here to debate and make contributions to it for it is key in developing their communities,” said Phiri.

During his tenure as minister of local government Phiri introduced several programs like the game changers with an aim of encouraging and motivating civil servants and improve service deliver under the ministry.

The bill was among those which legislators on Thursday authorised the Tonse Alliance led government to borrow about kK180 billion set to finance a number of projects in the country.

On his part, Finance Minister Felix Mlusu gave an assurance that measures have been put in place to that loans acquired are put into good use.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares