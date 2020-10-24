Cedep, Action Hope Malawi lobby MPs on sexual minority rights: ‘Prosper together with gays’

Centre for the Development of People (Cedep) and Action Hope Malawi have asked members of parliament to push for legislations that she the divisive “vices against nature” that work against interest of sexual minority groups such as criminalising homosexuality.

The two organisations want discrimination against people on the basis of sexual orientation.

“Criminalisation of same -sex relationships lead to stigmatisation resulting in men who have sex with men (MSM) being forced to remain invisible or underground,” said Cedep’s programmes manager Rodney Chalera when he presented a report to MPs on HIV and Aids and Nutrition and the education committees of parliament.

They argued that laws outlawing same-sex conduct contribute to a climate of impunity against minority groups who are vulnerable to HIV and discrimination.

Chalera said such minority groups have difficulties to access health services or other social support due to societal deep-seated discrimination against such groups.

He said as the Tonse Alliance government is urging for “prospering together”, the nation legislators need to push fir laws and policies that will protect the rights and freedoms of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people

They appealed to MPs to eschew discrimination and embrace equality.

Cedep and Action Hope Malawi have embarked on a joint programme to reduce incidences of HIV and aids among key populations groups.

“The most affected of HIV are young people aged 15-24 years of whom are young sexual and gender minorities of school going age,” reads part of the findings of their study.

Former Minister of Education William Susuwele Banda, who was among the group of MPs attending the report dissemination meeting in Lilongwe, urged the two organisations to lobby those that are tasked with the responsibility to develop the curriculum to come up with comprehensive sexual education.

