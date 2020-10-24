Referee Zimba tests positive for Covid-19

Easter Kalikokha Zimba has become the first elite referee to publicly declare that he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Kalikokha Zimba confirmed testing positive for Covid-19 through a Facebook post.

He says “in view of football restart road-map, all referees and players were asked to undergo Covid-19 tests.

“Here in central region, we did on Wednesday 21 October 2020 at Civo Stadium and my results have come out positive.

“Am however, asymptomatic in good spirit and healthy by God’s grace will fight this out.”

“Therefore, I call upon my immediate contacts in the past days to go and have their tests done”, he said.

Meanwhile, Zimba says he is isolating home.

This means Zimba will miss the test of referees Football Association of Malawi expected to conduct to find 15 referees to be nominated for the 2021 FIFA International Referees Panel Listing.

The test which is expected to be conducted at Bingu National Stadium, is a run for 36 local referees.

Earlier, Football Association of Malawi Referees Development Officer Maxwell Mtonga said all is set for the test saying Covid-19 prevention measures are being adhered to.

“In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, all the referees who will undergo the fitness test have been advised to get tested and only those whose results will come out negative will participate,” said Mtonga.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares