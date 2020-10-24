Mighty Wanderers to revert to traditional colours: Blue and white

Malawi football giants Mighty Wanderers will return to its traditional blue and white colours five years after adopting orange and black colours of the Japanese second hand car sellers  Be Forward who have been bankrolling the club.

Call them Mighty Wanderers FC
The blues: Mighty Wanderers players with the club trustee Rashy Gaffer

The Nomads, who will also revert to the Mighty Wanderers FC from Be Forward Wanderers.

Nomads chairperson Symon Sikwese  said the Lali Lubani Road outfit will from January next year revert to the  traditional name of Mighty Wanderers.

“We will also fully revert to our traditional blue and white colours.”

Sikwese said the Lali Lubani Road outfit will officially write all stakeholders, including Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Super League of Malawi, informing them about the development.

When they were sponsored by Stansfield Motors in the 1960s to mid 1970s, the Nomads were called Yamaha Wanderers.

They then changed their name to ‘Mighty’ Limbe Leaf Wanderers when Limbe Leaf Tobacco Company took over sponsorship up to the 1990s. The Nomads went on to change their name again to Mighty Telekom Wanderers and then Mighty MTL Wanderers when they were sponsored by Malawi Telecommunications Limited before Be Forward Limited took over sponsorship of the club.

