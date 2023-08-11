Betika Malawi produces first biggest online betting winner at K10 million in ‘Comet Crash’ game

A 33-year-old Lilongwe-based graphic designer, Mose Banda has become the first biggest winner of cash amounting to K10 million in Betika Malawi’s Comet Crash game after placing a stake of just K100.

Betika Malawi has online betting platforms and it also allows its customers to bet through tickets and its Country Manager, Gift Govati said they are excited to produce such a biggest winner and that it is in line with the company’s objective which aims at changing lives of Malawians financially.

He said from the period of July 2022 to this date, they have managed to disbursed a total of K477 million in prizes to different winners, which he said it is true testimony that they are really changing people’s living standards.

“We have been producing winners previously but today we are very excited to have our biggest winner and it is our expectation that we’ll have more winners going forward because that is our target,” Govati said.

At the cheque presentation on Thursday held at Betika Malawi head offices in Blantyre, the winner Mose Banda expressed his deepest delight for carting home such a huge amount, which he said will play a crucial role in his life and the entire family.

He said the money has come on a right time when he was going through difficult situations financially, saying: “This win means a lot to me because I was experiencing awkward situation as head of family.

“My graphic designing business is not reaping the desired financial results and as such I was struggling to purchase items in order to boost it and on top that, I faced other social challenges which gave me no peace.

“So, after winning this money, I felt like I was dreaming and currently I’m a happy man because I know that this money will bail me out of those situations as I will be able to solve everything and also help me to make my business vibrant,” he said.

Betting has become a huge norm in Malawi, which has led many others losing hard earned money into the habit, prompting betting service providers to caution the public that they should get responsibly.

