Beware of conmen demanding money for bail- Malawi Police

Malawi Police says it it disappointed with some people who impersonate officers and demand money from relatives to release suspects from custody.

According to statement released by by Rumphi Police, some people demand money from relatives of suspects who are in police custody or on remand for their immediate release.

“These conmen instruct relatives of the suspects to send them money through Airtel Money or TNM Mpamba and once the transaction is made the conmen are never reached through their contacts,” reads part of the statement.

Mnjere said police in the month of August registered five cases of such nature and that no arrest has been made so far.

He said police have since launched an investigation after obtaining a search warrant from Rumphi Magistrate Court to allow them track down contact numbers that are used in the fraud.

The statement further condemns the criminal acts and urges the general public to refrain from giving money to people posing as police officers to have their relatives released.

“We would like to inform the general public that police bail is free and that payment for chargeable services such as police reports are not done through Airtel Money or TNM Mpamba.

“All payments for chargeable services are done at the administration office and a general receipt is made for such payments,” reads part of the statement.

The development comes barely a month after Rumphi First Grade Magistrate issued a stern warning to police officers who are fond of receiving bribes from suspects to refrain from such acts warning that they risk losing their jobs.

Magistrate, Cuthbert Phiri delivered the warning during court proceedings after one suspect, Pilirani Kayomo who is answering charges of house breaking and theft told the court that one of the police officers had asked for a bribe from him.

