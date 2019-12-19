Beyond Beauty prayers organized to motivate Malawi women

All is set for the 2019 Beyond Beauty Ladies Ministry annual conference on Saturday at Sitolo’s Residence in Nyambadwe, Blantyre to motivate ladies to become more than their looks.

According to one of the organisers, Thandiwe Sarah Chindongo, basically, its a ladies ministry called Beyond Beauty, saying a woman is supposed to get enriched spiritually by feeding on the word of God.

“We meet annually and prayers are done. Usually, there’s a theme on every conference and this year’s theme is God’s Leading Lady,” said Chindongo,who is also Chief Executive Officer of Mizz T Beauty Treats.

Chindongo said they have lined up a number of activities from poetry, music, and fellowshiping.

“The word of God is the talk of this day and also food. The funtion will start at 8.30am and finishing at 5:00pm.There will going to be food for the body whilst the soul will also be fed all day,” she said.

Women are asked to put on solid colours during the conference.

“That is, if you wearing black it should be black and if your wearing red it should be red.We are going with being presentable before our Father,” said Chindongo.

The conference will be led by founder, Tawina Chisi, a lecturer from Chancellor College.

Some of the ladies in marketing to take part in the conference include,Chimwemwe Bvulumende,who is Chief Executive Officer of GlowRified Nub.

Rejoice Namale, who is EU Commission Young Leader Founder and Youth Arise Network will also be present.

“We urge you all women to come and experience this spectacular moment with us,” Chisi said

She further said, hence forth Beyond Beauty as a ministry has been anointed to help bring a more clearly biblical identity of womanhood to women and help women to know who they are.

“We live in a world where being a woman or womanhood has been defined and redefined so much that so many women don’t know who they are and what they are capable of doing,” said Chisi.

Beyond Beauty is a ladies ministry which was founded in 2017 in Lilongwe.

