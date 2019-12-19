Judiciary impressed with presidential election case live coverage

High Court Registrar Agnes Patemba says the judiciary is satisfied with the way radio stations have so far covered proceedings of the presidential elections case in the constitutional court sitting in Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview, Patemba said live coverage of the court proceedings provided an opportunity to Malawians to follow the case and learn what happens in court.

“So far so good, a lot of people have managed to follow the court proceedings through the live coverage. In a way, we provided legal literacy to the populace,” she said.

She said the media needs to work hand in hand with the judiciary to update the nation on the high profile case in which UTM presidential candidate, Saulosi Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate, Lazarous Chakwera are seeking nullification of May 21 presidential polls.

Chilima and Chakwera, first and second petitioners respectively, allege that the election was marred by irregularities and fraud.

On the other hand, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and President Peter Mutharika are first and second respondents respectively.

The High Court granted permission to Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), Times Radio, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation and MIJ FM to cover the case live.

