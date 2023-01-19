Big Brother Titans live on DStv and GOtv promises to be hottest season yet

In what will most certainly be one of the biggest seasons of the Big Brother franchise yet — with breathtaking performances, killer outfits, a vibrant studio audience, and 20 Housemates ready to entertain — the first edition of Big Brother Titans got off to a thrilling start during its dazzling live premiere in Johannesburg on Sunday.

MultiChoice Africa has pit together BB Naija and BB Mzansi housemates featuring Housemates from Nigeria and South Africa — with a grand prize of an impressive US$100,000.

Helmed by BBNaija’s Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and BBMzansi’s Lawrence Maleka — co-hosts for this season of the much-loved franchise — the glittering launch featured performances by Boohle, D’Banj, Deep London, and Bontle Modiselle and the Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio.

Each of the #BBTitans stars were introduced in front of a spirited live audience, before entering Biggie’s house to meet each other for the first time.

The Housemates from South Africa are: Khosi; Siya (aka Juicy Jay); Nelisa; Mmeli; Ipeleng; Thabang; Yaya; Khehla (aka Lukay); Tsatsii and Justin.

From Nigeria: Yemi Cregx; Olivia; Blaqboi; Nana; Marvin; Jaypee; Jenni O; Ebubu; Kanaga Jnr and Yvonne.

The edition can be caught 24/7 through DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29 and to find out more, viewers are encouraged to visit dstv.com/bigbrothertitans.

Nomsa Philiso, executive head of programming: M-Net Channels, is quoted as saying viewers can expect #BBTitans to be more than just the biggest season yet.

“Both Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi are massive hits in their own right and with Big Brother Titans, we are setting the entertainment bar even higher.

“We can’t wait to see how the Housemates adapt to their new, dynamic environment, and to one another. We know viewers will find people to root for and people to root against, and we look forward to the conversations and engagement that will follow the show throughout its run.”

The edition is sponsored by headline sponsors Lotto Star, Flutterwave and Bamboo, as well as associate sponsors Nigerian Breweries, Pernod Ricard, Pepsi, Tolaram and Skechers.

The dapper co-hosts said of this season: “It’s the first of its kind. We’ve got a group of powerful and influential young men and women from Nigeria and South Africa to come and play.”

“It’s going to be an exciting 77 days, so hold on to your hats — the age of the Titans is here,” said the host on Sunday night.

Viewers can also keep up with the conversation with the hashtag #BBTitans, by visiting dstv.com/ bigbrothertitans or gotvafrica .com/campaign/big-brother- titans/, and to follow @BigBroAfrica on Twitter, bigbro_africa on Instagram, and @BigBrotherAfrica on Facebook.

Malawi has ever participated in Big Brother Africa that pitted housemates from across Africa and those that represented the Warm Heart of Africa include Zain Dudha, Code Sangala, Hazel Warren, Mzamo Chibambo, Mr. 265 and several others.

