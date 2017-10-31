Bingu Stadium manager warns Bullets, Wanderers over ‘Juju’

Bingu National Stadium (BNS) Management has warned local soccer giants Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Football including other clubs against the use of ‘Juju’ at the magnificent Chinesse built stadium.

The warning comes authorities found juju planted planted on the centre circle after Saturday’s Blantyre derby match involving the two sides.

BNS Stadium Manager Eric Ning’ang’a confirmed the development in an interview with a local radio on Tuesday morning.

Ning’ang’a revealed that they also found salt and pork fats.

People believe that pork fats and salt cleanse Juju against opponents.

According to Ning’ang’a, such things can affect the condition of the multi-million dollar artificial turf.

He said his management has been working tirelessly to make sure that the pitch is always in good shape so that players enjoy they game when using the stadium.

Juju beliefs have taken centre stage in Malawi football resulting into some teams being fined by football authorities.

For example, four top league clubs Moyale Barracks and Silver Strikers including Bullets and Wanderers were fined by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for Juju related misconducts.

A Wanderers supporter urinated at the goal post at the same BNS Stadium infront of over 20,000 spectators but wenty scot free.

However, the Nomads were slapped with multiple fines totalling to K850,000 for failing to take precautionary measures in controlling the fan against invading the pitch and for tampering with goal posts.

They were also fined K50, 000 for failing to bring over their kit at a pre-match meeting.

Moyale were fined K300,000 for for refusing to use the designated entry point into the stadium in one of their Airtel Top 8 Match.

Last year, Wanderers escaped with a warning for pouring pork fat on Mangochi United goalkeeper during a Carlsberg Cup match played at the Kamuzu Stadium purpotedly to cleanse juju.

Meanwhile, BNS Stadium Management has issued a strong warning through a letter written to Super League of Malawi (Sulom), FAM and clubs warning them about the malpractice.

