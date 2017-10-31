Malawi star Gaba gets six-game suspension for spitting

Malawian star striker Gabadinho Mhango has been handed a six-match suspension in South Africa’s top league PSL after he was found guilty that he spat at AmaZulu player Michael Morton.

“Bidvest Wits striker Gabadinho Mhango, Supersport midfielder Teboho Mokoena and Ajax Cape Town captain Mosa Lebusa are among the players suspended for the next round of Absa Premiership action,” reports Kickoff.

“Mhango is reportedly serving a six-match for spitting at AmaZulu midfielder Michael Morton in a league game last month.”

The verdict comes barely a day after the Malawian striker issued an emotional apology to the player through PSL.

The action is a blow to his career as he inspired Wits o their maiden top league title by scoring crucial goals to the campaign.

He is yet to put his name on the score sheet this season which has coincided with the team’s uncharacteristic start to the title defence.

In the apology he states that:”At the end of last month I was involving in an incident that should not have happened in the beautiful game of football. I offended Michael Morton and AmaZulu FC. I also disrespected my club and above all the beautiful game of football. To all I apologise unequivocally,” reads part of the statement.

The former Nyasa Big Bullets striker said he took time to respond as he was waiting for the verdict.

“I have taken full responsibility for my action in both disciplinary process and now that they have been concluded I can publicly speak about it.”

He also said he met and apologized to the Morton over the incident and offered heartfelt apology for provoking the incident.

The Malawian striker has stressed that he would never spit at a fellow professional again.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :