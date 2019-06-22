Bingu Stadium to host Airtel Top 8 final June 29

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) who are the main organizers of the prestigious Airtel Top 8 Football Competition has announced that finals for this year’s edition will be played at the Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in the Capital Lilongwe.

In a statement, FAM said the final match will be played on 29th June 2019.

All final matches have been staged at the Bingu Stadium.

Silver Strikers became the first team to win the tournament in 2016 after beating Mighty Be Forward Wanderers while Blue Eagles was the second team after beating Nyasa Big Bullets in a controversial final marred by violence.

This year’s final will involve Karonga United and Silver Strikers.

On their way to the finals, Karonga United beat TN Stars and Mzuni FC in the quarterfinals and semifinals while Silver Strikers beat Mighty Be Forward and Masters Security.

To this far, 11 goals have been scored in 10 matches played with Silver Strikers being the highest scorers having scored three goals.

No red card has been registered while 34 yellow cards have been flashed.

Three ties were decided on away goal rule while three matches ended goalless.

