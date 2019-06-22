CSOs blame Malawi police for shop break ins, looting during peoples protests

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition officials (HRDC) have condemned the property damage and looting that followed the peaceful demonstrations and accused the police of deploying a few law enforcers on the road to enforce law and order.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo said the property damage which included shop break ins and looting were done by hooligans who hijacked the peaceful event.

He said it was however surprising that law enforcers who accompanied the marchers were just a few of them compared to other organized peaceful protests in the past.

“The provision of the number of the law enforcers during the protests raises a number of questions,” said Mtambo, saying in Lilongwe, the police provided just 15 of them against thousands of protesters.

He said during meetings, the police were informed that the turn-out of the protesters would be overwhelming.

“Surprisingly, the police who were with us, did not enforce law and order and just watched as hooligans damaged property,” said Mtambo.

Mtambo’s comment come at a time when Malawians on social media platforms allege the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets were sent to masquerade as protesters but turned to be hooligans to discredit the peaceful democratic protests.

