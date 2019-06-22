MCP MPs boo Malawi leader ‘Wakuba’ but Mutharika says losing poll is painful, calls for peace

President Peter Mutharika on Friday told feasting guests at Kamuzu palace that he understood the behavior of the opposition, saying losing an election is painful.

Mutharika said this just a few hours after opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) booed him in parliament before boycotting the president’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).

MCP legislators remained seated when President Mutharika arrived at the Chamber to to deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) while those representing the DPP, UTM and People’s Party (PP) and some independents, showed the usual respect the President enjoys in the august House.

And MCP MPs continued to chant anti-Mutharika slogans and called Mutharika ‘wakuba, mbava’ in full view of the diplomatic community, judges and chief executives from both private and public institutions.

The newly-elected first-ever female Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara, on an MCP ticket, had a tough assignment on the first day of her new job in taming MPs, mainly from her own camp. She ordered the removal of one MP but all MCP lawmakers walked out and also boycotted presidential luncheon.

“I have never lost an election myself but I understand losing an election is painful, especially those with unrealistic expectations,” said Mutharika.

He then called for unity and peace, saying the elections were free, fair and credible and are now gone.

“The violence which some political leaders have organized will come to pass,” said Mutharika.

He said this during a banquet State House organized for members of parliament, religious leaders, traditional leaders, cabinet ministers as well as members of the diplomatic corp to mark the opening of parliament.

All opposition members of parliament, except some United Democratic Front (UDF) legislators, boycotted the banquet.

As Mutharika and his guests were feasting at Kamuzu palace in Lilongwe, there were running battles at the High Court in the capital city where the Constitutional Court was giving its ruling on the preliminary technicalities of the election case.

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers were called on to quell the violent situation.

