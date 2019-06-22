UDF appoints Lilian Patel as party leader in parliament

United Democratic Front (UDF) has appointed its veteran politician Lilian Patel as its leader in parliament.

Parliament officially opened on Friday with President Peter Mutharika’s presentation of the State of the Nation Address (Sona) which was boycotted by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislators who called Mutharika an illegitimate president.

Patel is MP for Mangochi south.

Spokesperson for UDF Ken Ndanga said deputy leader of the party in the 193-strong House is Rodrick Khumbanyiwa, an MP in Chikwawa.

He also said Ned Phoya of Zomba Ntonya is the party chief whip in the House.

UDF president Atupele Muluzi tumbled in the parliamentary elections for the first time since he entered the House 15 years ago.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson Maurice Munthali said the party will soon unveil its leadership in the House.

“We were busy with the court case but we will soon make the announcement,” said Munthali.

UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga said the party hierarchy is in discussion to find out who will be the leader of the four MPs in the House.

Party leaders are expected to respond to President Mutharika’s State of the nation addess when parliament reconvenes on Monday afternoon after a weekend recess.

