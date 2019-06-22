Mozambique police repatriate 8 trafficked Malawians

Mozambican police have repatriated eight Malawian nationals who were found abandoned in a house in their country by a human trafficker.

Edwin Kaunda, immigration spokesperson for Mwanza border said the eight Malawians are from the lakeshore districts of Mangochi and Salima.

“The human trafficker, a Malawian, abandoned them in an unused house in Mozambique where the police found and arrested them,” said Kaunda.

He said negotiations between the two neighbouring countries led to the repatriation of human trafficking victims.

Kaunda said the police, both in Malawi and Mozambique, are still hunting for the trafficker who is believed to be in South Africa.

The eight trafficked Malawians said they wanted to go to South Africa for work.

