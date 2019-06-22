Suspected MCP supporters torch police unit, head teacher house

A gang of people, suspected to be Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters have torched a police unit and a head teacher’s house at Msundwe in Lilongwe.

Msundwe Trading Centre has become a political violence hot spot since the highly disputed presidential election which put ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Peter Mutharika as winner.

National police spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed the incidents but said he would make details available through a press statement.

According to eye witnesses, the violent gang of people said Mutharika is an illegitimate president running an illegitimate government, saying MCP president Lazarus Chakwera was robbed of victory.

The said violent gang is also attacking those deemed to be DPP sympathisers as well as blocking the Lilongwe-Mchinji road and violently demanding money from motorists.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :