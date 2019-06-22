Learners from Mini-Me Montessori clean Blantyre City streets

Learners from Mini-Me Montessori Nursery and Primary School in Blantyre on Tuesday took time out from class work to clean up streets in the commercial city.

They spent over an hour sweeping and picking litter on Haile Selassie Road, Victoria Avenue and Independence Drive (Sanjika Road) helped by Blantyre City Council (BCC) with Gule Wamkulu dancer entertaining them.

The school’s director Marcela Lobo said environmental care has been a big problem in the country.

“We certainly have driven the message and kids have learnt the lesson whereby they need to conserve the environment,” she said.

“We are talking about cleaning our surroundings, recycling plastic and avoiding air pollution.”

Standard Five pupils at the school, Eunice Chitimba and Andrew Chipala, said they were happy to learn how to take care of the environment.

Parents representative, Twambi Munde, said it is important for the pupils to learn about hygiene and their responsibility to take care of the environment at a young age if they are to become responsible citizens when they grow up.

BCC street cleaning supervisor McLovemore Kulazali thanked the school for their support.

He said the three streets the pupils cleaned are among the most polluted in the city.

