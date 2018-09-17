Bishop emeritus Chamgwera celebrates 60 years of priesthood

Catholic Bishop George Desmond Tambala of Zomba Diocese has urged Christians in the Diocese to continue praying for Bishop emeritus Allan Chamgwera.

His Grace Tambala made the remarks at Zomba Cathedral during the thanks-giving mass for Bishop emeritus Allan Chamgwera’s 90 years of age, 60 years of priesthood and 37 years of episcopate.

The Local Ordinary of Zomba Diocese said Bishop emeritus Allan Chamgwera is a great gift God gave to the Diocese and the country at large for his various contributions, pastorally and socially, including the famous 1992 Pastoral Letter which significantly transformed the country’s political landscape.

“Zomba Diocese is very blessed with Bishop emeritus Allan Chamgwera and not many Dioceses have such a blessing,” added Bishop Tambala.

In his remarks, Bishop emeritus Chamgwera said he sincerely thanks God for keeping him alive until this day.

Chamgwera continued to say that he appreciates the support he receives from Priests and Christians in the Diocese and beyond.

Taking his turn, Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) Secretary General, Fr. Henry Saindi, delivered a message of best wishes from the Catholic Secretariat to Chamgwera.

Speaking at the same function, Chairperson for the Laity Council in Zomba Diocese, Dr. Dennis Khasu commended the Diocese for organisation the event in honour of Bishop emeritus Allan Chamgwera and he assured him of Christians’ prayers all the time.

Bishop emeritus Allan Chamgwera’s motto is taken from Mathew Chapter 14 verse 16 and it reads; ”They do not need to go away, You give them something to eat”.

