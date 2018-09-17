Usi says ‘Chilima for Malawi’: UTM’s red army raid the South

United Transformation Movement (UTM) top officials at the weekend raided the Southern regions trying to woo the electorate ahead of the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

UTM has been holding major rallies with Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) as main speaker. But at weekend, the movement front-line troops conducted meetings which attracted crowds without SKC.

In Blantyre, Dr Michael Usi of the Wodya Zake Alibe Mlandu drummed up support for Chilima and UTM, urging Malawians to give the movement a chance to govern the country.

Usi said UTM is a diverse movement that are the heart and soul of Malawi that wants the nation to fullfil people’s potential.

“UTM aims to make Malawi a home for all people living in Malawi,” said Usi.

He urged people to join UTM “to serve Malawians and not to demand positions.”

Usi also said poor governance characterised by poor positioning of human capital who usually lack ethical qualifications and professional as well as academic is one of the reasons why Malawi is poor.

He said people should rally behind Chilima, said he has a

vision of unity and transformation agenda that will guarantee a free, equitable, stable, inclusive and prosperous Malawi.

Speaking at the same rally, former parliamentarian for Blantyre Kabula, Felix Njawala, who is aspiring to unseat incumbent Rashy Gaffar of ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), asked the people to actively participate in UTM affairs and that the youth should refuse to be abused by DPP.

In another rally in Chiradzulu , UTM national chairman Noel Masangwi and director of security Lewis Ngalande addressed a rally.

Masangwi said Chilima has “new ideas and vision” to govern Malawi.

On his part, Ngalande said Chilima “has what it takes” to transform Malawi.

In Mulanje South East, aspiring legislator Mrs Christine Majavina Chilemba urged people in the area to back the comparatively youthful and energetic Chilima, 45.

Meanwhile, UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati has said during its four-month existence, the movement has established structures in every district nationwide.

She said the movement currently has 205 shadow members of Parliament, adding that soon it will be registered as a political party.

UTM has announced that it will hold its convention on November 9 at a venue to be communicated later.

