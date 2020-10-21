Bishop Mtumbuka blesses St Mary’s Karonga Girls ahead of MSCE exams

Bishop Martin Mtumbuka of the Catholic Diocese of Karonga has called on form four students at St Mary’s Karonga Girls Secondary to be focused and diligent as they prepare for their Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations scheduled to begin on October 27.

Mtumbuka said at the 600 capacity grant-aided school, where he also blessed the girls’ examination writing materials with Holy Water, that he had great confidence in the girls.

According to Mtumbuka, as chief shepherd of the diocese he believed that the students would leave the institution better than they came.

“I am sure after your four year stay here, you will be leaving much more better than you came. We have sacrificed and persevered for you, we want you to do the same for others as you go out there.

“Above all, you must remain steadfast to your faith. When you are rocked with challenges in life, let faith be your strength. Like St Paul says, always remember that it is more blessed to give than to receive,” said Mtumbuka who gave a reflection on Acts 20: 17-38.

He added: “The staff here has done it all in preparing you. Both in spiritual and academic matters. No one will leave this place without knowing God, no one. You have been equipped in almost everything and thus it will be sad if we will be hearing, in future, of former students of this institution abusing public money or ending up in prisons. We will have no hand in that.”

St Mary’s Karonga Girls Secondary School headmistress, Martha Chizumila Nyondo, said she was optimistic that the form fours would do well in the MSCE examinations.

She said the school had topped the northern education division mock examinations by scooping positions one to four and said she was certain the results were a close reflection of the final MSCE examinations results.

St Mary’s Karonga Girls Secondary, often confused with St Mary’s Girls (Zomba), was officially opened in 2016 with just Form One.

This year will be the first time the school will have it’s first ever MSCE candidates. There are 134 students expected to sit for the examinations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares