Poly students online demos go viral

Students at the Polytechnic, through its student union, on Tuesday held online protests to let government bail out 1 000 students who are at risk of being withdrawn for failure to pay fees.

In a letter signed by Polytechnic Student Union (PSU) president, Kunozga Mlowoka, the students called upon fellow students, all public and private university students as well as well wishers in Malawi and elsewhere to join them as they conducted the online demonstrations

The demonstration were held online from 6:00am to 11:00pm.

According to the letter, signed by PSU president, Kunozga Mlowoka, the students owe the Polytechnic management K165 million.

The hashtag #Help_Poly_Needy_Students and #education_for_tonse went viral on various social media platforms especially Facebook.

“Without squaring the balances it means the students cannot access their examinations results, and thus cannot proceed with their studies,” said Mlowoka.

Some social media competitors called on President Lazarus Chakwera to sort out the issue with urgency.

Geneva-based Stanley Kenani said it was a concern that the future of the 1,021 Polytechnic students hang in the balance as they needed the fees.

In his open letter to Chakwera, Kenani wrote: “Sir, this is a crisis of unimaginable proportions. I urge you to do all you can to intervene. I know it is possible, Sir. We cannot afford, as a nation, to have 1,000 young men and women lose their place in college due to lack of funds.”

Kenani also urged banks to assist the students as part of their social corporate responsibilities.

“I kindly ask you to weigh in on this and bail the students out. I am happy to coordinate on behalf of all the students, together with the Dean of Students at The Polytechnic. Your contribution will be widely acknowledged,” said Kenani in a letter to banks.

