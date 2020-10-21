ACB says K1.2 trillion figure may go down as probe on 73 reviewed cases intensifies 

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Reyneck Matemba says the K1.2 trillion figure may go down as the bureau scale up investigations on the 73 cases they reviewed.

Matemba clarified to Nyasa Times on Tuesday underlining that the K1.2 trillion represents the monetary value of the 73 cases that they reviewed.

“I need to clarify here. The K1.2 trillion does not represent the money government lost. It is just the gross monetary value mentioned in the cases we have reviewed,” he said.

He added that, among the complaints reviewed, it is possible that money involved was really used for intended purpose.

To mean, the monetary value of K1.2 trillion may go down.

ACB briefed journalists on Monday to update the nation on progress being made in the fight against corruption in the country.

