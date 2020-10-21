Chakwera says lawlessness will not be tolerated, condemns Kumbali Lodge arson

President Lazarus Chakwera has stressed that his government will not tolerate any lawlessness and will take decisive action to ensure peace and stability as he condemned torching and ransacking of Kumbali Country Lodge in Lilongwe by the angry people from the nearby local villages.

Chakwera said this on Wednesday when he visited Kumbali Lodge at Area 44 in Lilongwe and maintained the same when he appeared before National Assembly to respond to questions from members of Parliament.

Part of Kumbali Lodge and some cars belonging to the lodge were set ablaze in the early hours of Sunday by a mob of villagers living around the lodge who’re claiming part of the land that belongs to the lodge.

“It’s bad for someone with money to buy off all the land from them and own such big land and likewise it is bad for the people to sell all the land and start working as watchmen on your own land,” said Chakwera, saying that does not justify lawlessness.

The President said there can be no justification for the use of violence, looting and vandalization of property, even if people may have genuine issues to raise.

Chakwera said government has a duty to protect the people and property and will act decisively to prevent lawlessness.

“Investors will be safe here, their investors will be safe and we will make sure whoever partners with investors they are safe.

“What we are against is lawlessness, we are against corruption , we are against people using other people for their own gains ,” said the Malawi leader .

The encroachers, who were allegedly selling land to other developers, were ordered by the court to vacate the area, but they resisted until they were evicted by force.

But the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira said Chakwera is the sole author of the predicament he now finds himself in for encouraging lawlessness with his ‘Msunde barracks.”

He said Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ministers are encouraging land seizures.

Mpinganjjira said if Chakwera will be doing selective justice, he will be a caricature of the delinquent African ruler who has lost his way.

