Magistrate Dossi releases Masm’s Ngomwa on bail over defilement case

Blantyre Magistrate Court has released on bail Medical Aid Society of Malawi (Masm) Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Ngomwa charged with defilement of his less than 16-year-old niece.

The bail was granted by the Senior Resident Magistrate Angela Dossi who is presiding over the case.

Dossi in her ruling directed Ngomwa to pay K200,000 bail boond in cash, furnish with two reliable sureties bonded at K500,000 non-cash.

The court also imposed reporting condictions for Ngomwa to Blantyre Police station every Fridays every fortnight.

Dossi also directed the Masm boss to surrender traveling documents to police.

During the bail hearing it transpired the case will be prosecuted by the lawyers from State Advocate.

Ngomwa handed himself over to Police in Blantyre on Monday, October 12, 2020 after a man haunt was launched over allegations of defilement.

Police said they received a complaint on September 21, 2020 over defilement of niece girl who is was below 16 when she was allegedly being sexually abused.

