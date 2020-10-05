Bishop Mtumbuka urges parishioners to be self-reliant as St Mary’s Parish clocks 75

Bishop Martin Mtumbuka, of the Catholic Diocese of Karonga, has stressed that it is imperative that Christians under his leadership try as hard as possible to support themselves, and not from abroad.

Mtumbuka said this on Saturday when he led a thanksgiving eucharistic celebration at St Mary’s Parish in Karonga which has this year clocked 75 years.

At the function attended by hundreds of faithful, including government officials and traditional leaders, Mtumbuka said times are gone for the church in Africa to continue depending on support from Europe.

He said: “We are grateful for the seventy five years. You are now mature enough to support yourselves, and be able to be role models to others. You should be able to mother other parishes.”

According to Mtumbuka, St Mary’s Parish, which was established in 1945 has inspired a number of projects especially in the spread of the gospel and education.

A history of the parish read during the ceremony indicated that some of the topnotch secondary schools that came after St Marys was established include Marymount Girls in Mzuzu and Chaminade Secondary School in Mzuzu.

Mtumbuka further said that he would continue, through the Caritas Commission of the Diocese, to ensure quality education within the parish and beyond.

On priests’ welfare, Bishop Mtumbuka instructed that beginning 2021, any newly ordained priest’s means of transport would be taken care of by parishioners.

“This will no longer be my headache. You the Christians of this diocese will have to take care of that. You can provide anything you can to the priest but not a bicycle or an ox-cart,” said Mtumbuka.

Karonga Diocese chairperson of the laity council, John Mtambo, thanked parishioners of St Mary’s for being exemplary.

“You have inspired us all and we hope you will continue to do so,” said Mtambo.

Karonga Dioecese currently has 11 parishes and St Marys is the oldest.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares