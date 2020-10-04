Mutharika maintains Kusaila as his pick for leader of opposition: Holds DPP ‘caucus’

Embattled president of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Peter Mutharika has stuck to his guns to picking Francis Kasaila as his preferred choice of the leader of the opposition despite party legislators electing Mulanje Central MP Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Mutharika, the country’s immediate past president held a meeting of party officials and members of Parliament at his retirement home in Mangochi on Sunday where he asserted that Kasaila should be the leader of opposition.

The meeting which took over 5 hours had notable faces such as Joseph Mwanamvekha, Susuwele Banda, Symon Vuwa Kaunda, Noel Lipipa and Mary Navicha.

Speaking after the meeting, DPP chief whip, Symon Vuwa Kaunda said the meeting was a caucus which routinely happens when Parliament is in session.

“We held this meeting to have an audience with the president so that we can discuss a number of issues happening in Parliament. There is nothing sinister about it,” he said.

Kaunda said among others, the caucus discussed the position of leader of opposition and how business can be conducted in Parliament.

“We have discussed to maintain our stand that the leader of opposition is Francis Kasaila,” he said.

Kaunda said Nankhumwa “imposed himself on the position.”

He, therefore, said the party will take the Mangochi resolutions are the stand of DPP.

Nankhumwa did not attend the Mangochi meeting with some legislators and party Secretary General Gresedler Jeffrey who conducted a politicall rally in Blantyre.

