Blackjack card counting method

Blackjack has become one of the most popular casino games to play within the world of casinos and gambling. Gambling has become something that more people are attracted to everyday, due to the entertainment that it brings and the possibility of winning some cash incentives too of course!

Despite the growth in the casino industry, all across the world, Blackjack will remain as one of the most top games to try out as a beginner. Why? Because generally you can pick it up quite quickly, in comparison to the other games that are out there. In addition to this, you will find that there are possibilities to easily become proficient, through the endorsement of strategy and considering the method of card counting.

While it may be a no-go and quite risqué in the eyes of the gambling community, we are still going to be teaching it to you today. Once you have done with this article, you can move forward and take a look at this casino site, and get started for yourself.

How does it work?

First things first, you will want to know the basic strategy behind how it works right? Well, blackjack orbits around the probability that cards are dealt with a certain value that does not exceed 21. It is the probabilities and the rules of this game that actually allow you to card count. Believe us when we tell you that there are so many ways to count cards during your gameplay, and you will only ever need one way that works well for you to progress forward.

The most obvious way is to memorise the cards so you know what exactly is left in the deck of cards. While this may seem an impossible task to do, we can assure you, it actually is not all that bad. Especially if you are playing a single deck blackjack game where you will only need to memorise fewer cards. Of course, as the decks increase the job does become more difficult, and the counting system will become more complicated thus doing so.

Each card counting method comes with its own series of weaknesses and therefore you may find it easier to try out other methods that are available out there. Most players do opt for the simplest of systems because it essentially provides them with less to focus on and split their attention towards. We have decided to summarise the systems down below, so continue reading to find out more on that matter.

High cards and low cards

The card counting system is recognised via categorising cards in two systems. One as high cards and one as low. The counting system will see that card’s numbered 2 to 6 are considered low, whereas cards from 10 to aces are considered as the high value cards.

If you happen to keep track of the cards in the deck and remove them from the number of high and low cards, you increase your chances of getting a blackjack quite massively. Especially if you are missing a high card and that is what you believe could be possibly handed to you from the deck of cards.

One thing to keep in mind when you are playing for real money, is the actual probability and chances of getting each card or a blackjack for that matter. This should influence your actions of when to hit or when you should remain and stand. Of course, including this, you will need to take into account the casino edge that is used by casinos to have a mathematical advantage over you. The only way to try and stay on top is by having your own strategy that you can bring forward and ultimately develop a card counting system that suits you and your needs the best.

More experienced blackjack players will assign a number to their card values, giving them -1 for low cards and a +1 for the high value cards. This is another way to track more easily.

Betting correlation and playing efficiently

While we are sure you probably cannot wait to try out the big blackjack games from iGaming giants NetEnt and Evolution Gaming, one thing we will tell you is, to make some real money online, you will need to be comfortable with one counting method very confidently. To decide which method is more accurate for your gaming needs, experts often evaluate a counting method for its correlation and efficient attributes.

The correlation is where you are able to measure how accurate your bet sizes should be according to your counting system that you are using.

In addition to this, when you see a higher correlation, that is when you actually know that you are onto something here. The efficiency is when you measure the counting system and how well your predictions have actually paid off in terms of an average. The best way to practice this of course is by ensuring you are involved in playing for free play game options to build your confidence, before you even consider investing any money.

Many people profit very well when they integrate a great strategy towards their gaming habits. Just as long as they are aware of the odds that they face and understand the house edge that they are against, card counting is a great skill to have when you tap into blackjack gambling.

For those wondering what the house edge often is around, it starts from 2%, however it can of course vary from casino to casino.

Nevertheless, blackjack is one of the lowest edge games within all a casino’s portfolio and is definitely a great game to start on, should you be wanting to begin your casino gaming journey for yourself.

