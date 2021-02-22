Nankhumwa consoles Covid-19 victim families in Mulanje, Blantyre

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (South) Kondwani Nankhumwa, who is also Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, has said the second wave of the deadly Covid-19 has claimed lives of very hard-working DPP officials and members and other Malawians across the country in the past few weeks and that Malawians should stay vigilant against further spread of the pandemic.

“These deaths are of grave concern and that those of us who are still alive remain susceptible to the virus. It is, therefore, extremely important that we continue to practice basic precautions such as mask-wearing, regular hand-washing, sanitizing and social-distancing,” hesaid.

Nankhumwa made the remarks when he visited and consoled several families of DPP members in Mulanje and Blantyre.

Notably, Nankhumwa visited the families of the late Ngozi Harawa, a National Governing Council (NGC) member who recently died at Malamulo Adventist Hospital in Makwasa and laid to rest in Blantyre (Chilomoni), the late Councillor Likoswe of Mulanje Limbuli, senior member Mitambo in Mulanje Limbuli, the late Chimombo in Mulanje South and the late father to Councillor Mike Sikinala, Mulanje South-east and the late Mr. Manyika in Kanjedza whose wife is DPP regional member in the South, among others.

Nankhumwa said he had wished he personally attended the funerals of the fallen DPP “heroes” but could not do so because either he was in Lilongwe of official duties of because of the COVID-19 protocols with respect to the burial of the victims.

“There are no right words to express our deep grief because we have lost some of our best pillars as a political party; I have no right words with which to comfort you. I pray that God the almighty wipes away your tears.

“Death is inevitable because we’re all mortal. But we must always remember that that the weight of grief is lighter when shared. As DPP family, let’s always support our fellow members to handle the aftermath of their loss. God also offers comfort in times of bereavement. In John Chapter 14:18, Jesus said, ‘I will not leave you comfortless: I will come to you’.

“I am well aware of the pain that people go through after losing loved ones especially under the COVID-19 pandemic circumstances and this is the reason I made it a point to come here to comfort and encourage you to carry on,” he said.

He pledged that the party would ensure that the bereaved families are well taken care of.

Nankhumwa was accompanied by among others Members of Parliament (MPs) Santigo Phiri and Naomi Kilekwa, several Ward Councillors and traditional and regional party leaders in Blantyre and Mulanje.

