Rights activist pushes for passing of Witchcraft Act in Malawi parliament

February 22, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

A rights activist has told parliamentarians to prioritise the review of the Witchcraft Act to avert more killings of the elderly.

Kaiyatsa: parliament should fast-track the review of the 1911 witchcraft Act 

Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) executive director  Michael Kaiyatsa’s call comes as parliament starts meeting this week.

He said parliament should fast-track the review of the 1911 witchcraft Act and commit more resources towards protecting the elderly and people with albinism.

Recently, the country has seen a resurgent of attacks and killings of people with albinism while the elderly have been murdered on grounds that they practice witchcraft.

Kaiyatsa said the recent surge in attacks on people with albinism is an indication of security lapses hence asking parliament to consider allocating more resources towards their protection.

He said parliament should fast-track the review of the 1911 witchcraft Act to make sure that it is aligned with society’s perception on witchcraft.

CHRR boss said the review of the Act can help arrest attacks and killings of the elderly on grounds that they practice witchcraft.

Bauleni
Bauleni
2 hours ago

I second this, will save a lot of innocent lives and stop finger pointing of the eldery

