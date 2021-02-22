Do not mask up children with respiratory problems, taskforce on Covid-19 advises

February 22, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Officials from presidential taskforce on covid-19 say children with respiratory problems should not mask up as this could worsen their condition.

Minister of Health Chiponda: stresses on the availability of appropriate adult supervision of the children wearing the masks.

Co-Chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid 19 Khumbize Chiponda says in a statement parents should take caution when putting masks on children between six and 11.

The advice comes as schools reopen today and learners are supposed to wear face masks at all times to protect themselves from Covid-19.

The statement says children aged six to 11 years should wear a face mask based on the child’s capacity to comply with its appropriate use.

Chiponda also stresses on the availability of appropriate adult supervision of the children wearing the masks.

 

Vultures 💣
Vultures 💣
2 hours ago

I thought this ‘cluster’ is at Maula prison for stealing corona funds!

