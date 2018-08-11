Blantyre council switches on Lunzu street lights

Blantyre District Council on Friday switched on Lunzu street lights, marking official commencement of the much-awaited development.

The council has spent over K47.5 million on the project which is expected to improve security of the business community and safety of property at the centre at night.

Speaking after switching on the lights at Lunzu Primary School Ground, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security who is also Member of Parliament for Blantyre North East Constituency, Cecelia Chazama said the coming in of the lights at Lunzu is a milestone as far as development in the district is concerned.

Chazama said Lunzu is one of the biggest townships in Blantyre, as such, it deserves bigger and high-quality development which includes new and modern market as well as street lights.

“There are a number of benefits from this development. The street lights will among others, improve security and protect loss of people’s property which is currently a big challenge.

“Not only that, because we will have lights throughout the night, we expect people to have more trading hours and freely conduct their businesses so that in the end, they increase their incomes,” the minister said.

Chazama assured people in the area of more development projects in areas of education, health and agriculture.

“Development is about bringing things that will change an area and the lives of people. The street lights we have commissioned today are a development that will change the life of people of Lunzu.

“Government is always committed to develop rural areas so as to ensure that they too have access to social amenities. Therefore, as a Member of Parliament and minister, I will always make sure that my area is developed,” she said.

District Commissioner for Blantyre, Bennet Nkasala said installation of street lights at Lunzu is one of the 12 sub projects that the full council approved to be implemented with District Development Fund (DDF) in the 2017/2018 financial year.

Blantyre District Council was allocated MK90 million in the 2017/2018 financial year.

Nkasala said with the street lights, the council expects business to improve due to additional trading hours.

The DC further noted that the council expects to collect enough revenue considering that the centre is the only reliable source of the council’s funds.

“Lunzu is an economic hub for the district, therefore, increasing trading hours is a plus for us as we expect to generate more revenue,” Nkasala said.

The DC has since appealed to communities, particularly the centre committees and traditional leaders to take care of the street lights and ensure poles and wires are not vandalized.

The street lights project covers two kilometers from Lunzu Police Unit road block to Nasengwe Lodge. DEC Construction Company was awarded the contract.

The lights will be powered by the national grid of ESCOM and have been anchored by the steel reinforced concrete poles.

