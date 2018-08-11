Malawi youth persuaded to utilise technological opportunities: Dausi open Nkhoma telecentre

The youth in the country have been advised to utilize existing technological opportunities so that they can assist in the development of the country.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Nicholas Dausi, said for the youth to be relevant on the global stage and to the country, they have to take interest in technological opportunities that the government offers them.

Dausi made the remarks on Friday when he presided over the handover ceremony of a telecentre at Nkhoma in Lilongwe. The telecentre will provide internet, information and communication technology training and other secretarial services.

He said that developments such as telecentres are tactfully put in place to empower the youth in the country to do business transactions online and create employment.

“Development of constituency telecentres is one way of helping the youth to develop their technological skills, and it is our hope that the telecentre will be embraced and be used for its intended purpose,” said the minister.

He said government is committed to connect the country’s rural areas with internet services, adding that this is an opportune time for the youth to develop by accessing information from the internet and also train themselves in different skills from the internet.

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) is expected to open 30 telecentres in different constituencies across the country.

Director General for MACRA, Godfrey Itaye warned against vandalizing the telecentre and advised people of Nkhoma to report everyone who would be suspected of stealing property from the facility.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to guard against individuals with ill thoughts who would want to steal from the telecentre, this development is for everyone, and therefore, no one should damage any property in the telecentre,” he said.

He also highlighted on the importance of internet services for everyone, giving an example of how farming activities might be helped with the use of internet in finding customers who can buy their produce.

“The least is endless on the use of internet. It will help in farming activities, educational purposes and business activities,” he said.

