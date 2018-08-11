Soul Amp’s Gingy and Ink Heart drop Wavy album

Two hip hop artists from Soul Amp Entertainment, Gingy and Ink Heart on Friday dropped body work for the album ‘Wavy’.

In an interview with Nyasa Times upon release of ‘Wavy’ the artists described it as “Wild, Able, Vibrant and Young.”

“In a nutshell, Wavy is an album that tackles all aspects of present-day life mixed with hints of the past and warnings for the future.”

“It is us (as artists) relating to the world we are in and spreading thought on it.” Gingy and Ink Heart says.

The message? “We (Gingy and Ink Heart) have taken our day-to-day circumstances and portrayed those in a way that puts the listener in our shoes while having us in theirs.”

“This is to communicate that there hope and bright futures for those who strive. But on every path there are obstacles and on this album we aren’t hiding it.” They say.

Super producer Basssik produced the album.

Divulging the creative process, Gingy and Ink Heart says “Most won’t believe it but most of the album was produced on the spot.”

Basssik would make the beat, Gingy and Ink Heart would right and then record. “It was a very organic experience.”

There are no features on the album, both artists have a voice louder than one album so it was best to give them ample room for creativity.

Wavy has taken close to half a year to make “Due to differentials schedule-wise, this album took 6 months to create. A lot went into the creation of this album.”

Soul Amp is set to perform at this years 50th Carlsberg Legacy celebrations at College of Medicine in Blantyre on August 26.

Commenting on this opportunity, Basssik says “This is a great chance to showcase what Soul Amp is about which is a lot. We don’t want to give any spoilers therefore we suggest you attend the event and witness first-hand what we are about.”

Basssik says the Soul Amp team brings enlightenment, knowledge, creativity and freedom of artistic mind to the table.

He adds that they are here to stay “The realisation that Soul Amp is here to stay. You will not know which wine causes the storm coming.”

