T/A Malemia of Zomba elevated to Senior Chief: Nankhumwa says Malawi govt to train traditional leaders

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa has revealed plans by government to start training chiefs in the country to improve their daily operations.

The minister revealed this on Thursday when he elevated Traditional Authority Malemia to Senior Chiefa nd Sub Traditional Authority Nkagula to Traditional Authority (T/A) at Domasi Demonstration Primary school Ground in Zomba District.

“Previously, chiefs used to go to Staff Development Institute at Mpemba in Blantyre where they were trained how they can be handling issues at local level,” Nankhumwa recalled.

He said in 2018/2019 financial year, government has allocated resources for paramount chiefs, traditional authorities and sub traditional authorities to undergo trainings so that they can grasp knowledge in line with development issues.

“With this initiative government intends to start implementing, chiefs will undertake their duties professionally after being imparted with knowledge and skills from Mpemba,” he added.

The minister also urged chiefs in the country to be honest when operating their duties and warned that those involved in corruption, bribes and related malpractices will be dealt with in accordance with the laws.

Paramount Chief Kawinga urged the two chiefs to be on the forefront in promoting unity among tribes in the country.

Kawinga said elevation of Chief Malemia to Senior Chief and Sub T/A Nkagula to T.A. will have positive impact on the development of the district as well as the entire nation.

He,however, further expressed worry over the continued disagreement on who should succeed the chieftainships of T/As Kuntumanji, Mwambo and Mkumbira.

Paramount Chief Kawinga reportedly called the royal families to discuss and come up with one name for succession of their respective chieftaincies.

President Peter Mutharika elevated Lloyd Clement to Senior Chief Malemia and Bwanali Awali Segula to T.A. in July, 2018.

