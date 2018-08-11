Thyolo herbalist arrested for sexual assault on 16-year old pregnant girl

Malawi Police has arrested a herbalist in southern region tea-growing district of Thyolo for allegedly sexually abusing a pregnant 16 year old girl (name shielded for legal reasons.)

The suspect, 68 year old Sainet Kopolande who plies his trade around the Boma area is alleged to have raped the girl when her step father sought traditional medical help to terminate her pregnancy this week.

Public Relations Officer for Thyolo Police, Surgent Amos Tione told Nyasa Times that the girl’s step father is Billy Size.

“When the father met the herbalist he was assured they will be assisted accordingly.Later Kopolande told the father to go out. This is the time when he found the chance to sexually abuse the girl,” police spokesperson said.

Tione adds “The girl narrated the ordeal to her father, who reported the matter to police.”

The girl was then refered to Thyolo Hospital where medical report shows that she was indeed raped.

“The suspect will appear before court soon, to answer the charge of rape contrary to section 133 of the penal code,” says Tione.

