Thyolo herbalist arrested for sexual assault on 16-year old pregnant girl

August 11, 2018 Mpho Musowa- Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi Police has arrested a herbalist in  southern region tea-growing district of Thyolo for  allegedly  sexually abusing a pregnant 16 year old girl (name shielded for legal reasons.)

Herba;list Kapolande of Thyolo in for rape

The suspect, 68 year old Sainet Kopolande who plies his trade around the Boma area is alleged to have raped the girl when her  step father sought traditional medical help  to terminate her pregnancy this week.

Public Relations Officer for Thyolo Police, Surgent Amos Tione told Nyasa Times that the girl’s step father is Billy Size.

“When the father met the herbalist he was assured they will be assisted accordingly.Later Kopolande told the father to go out. This is the  time when he found the chance to  sexually abuse the girl,” police spokesperson said.

Tione adds “The girl narrated the ordeal to her father, who reported the matter to police.”

The girl was then refered to Thyolo Hospital where medical report shows that she  was  indeed raped.

“The suspect will appear before court soon, to answer the charge of rape contrary to section 133 of the penal code,” says Tione.

Mlakaviwa
Guest
Mlakaviwa

Bambo a mwana Billy Size mutu wawo siumayenda. How could he trust the herbalist to assist on abortion. Mwanayo sanakuwe bwanji madala ali panja sing’anga kupitiliza ntchito yoti ena anayamba kale

