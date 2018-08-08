Blantyre for record turnout in voter registration, says DC Nkasala

District Commissioner for Blantyre Bennet Nkasala has said the district has developed strategies to ensure a record high turnout of people during voter registration ahead of the May 2019 tripartite elections.

He said : ‘’As a district we will soon start training center supervisors ,mobilizing resources and equipment so that we can execute the exercise successfully than other districts which voter registration has been conducted’’.

Nkasala said the district’s information office in partnership with the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE TRUST) has intensified publicity for the exercise ahead of the May 2019 polls.

“After a multiparty liaison committee meeting next week, as one of major key stakeholders in the electoral process we are expecting political parties to help us in mobilizing their followers to go and register ‘’ Nkasala said.

He added: “During the exercise we expect political parties to desist from conducting campaign rallies but to solely focus on wooing the masses to go and register enmasse”.

Meanwhile the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has increased the number of registration centers from 179 to 196 to enable more people to participate in the two weeks exercise.

