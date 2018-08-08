Six Mzuni FC players face the chop

Telecom Networks Malawi (TNM) Super League outfit Mzuzu University (Mzuni) Football Club (FC) has released six players of their duties due to under performance and indiscipline during their time with the club.

The players who have been offloaded from the club are Central midfielder Hudson Milanzie, Dave Ng’ambi, Festus Chikwezga, Chisomo Gellion, Brave Phiri and Laiton Kapunda.

Confirming the development Wednesday, Mzuni FC Coach, Gilbert Chirwa said the players have been released from the squad on discipline and performance grounds during the course of the super league season.

“As a head coach, it is my responsibility that players display good discipline and performance and these players’ performance was average, so this was one of the reasons why we have released them from the club” said Chirwa.

Chirwa added that his team’s performance is improving and are targeting to finish in the top 10 at the end of the season.

“We have invited eight players for trials and some of them are displaying potential and we hope they will make a decision so that they can cover up for the players who have been chopped,” he said.

As we went to press, Hudson Milanzie was expected to sign for Civo Sporting Club as a free agent and Festus Chikwezga and Chisomo Gellion were training with Karonga United and Masters Security respectively.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :