Education ministry commences recruitment of teachers

Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has commenced the recruitment process for both primary and secondary school teachers under Initial Primary Teacher Education (IPTE) 10, 11 and Open Distance Learning (ODL) 5.

In a statement, Principal Secretary for Education, Science and Technology, Justin Saidi said this follows the passing of 2018/19 budget where Malawi Government committed to recruit 10,000 primary school and 500 secondary school teachers.

“This recruitment takes into consideration all teachers under IPTE 10, IPTE 11 and ODL 5. It must also be noted that the sum of the three cohorts is less than our allocation of 10,000 primary school teachers.

“This, therefore, entails that nobody from the above-mentioned cohorts shall be left behind. This recruitment further takes into consideration Government’s commitment to reduce the high Pupil to Qualified Teacher Ratio (PQTR) between teachers and learners in the country.

“This is to improve the quality of education and also the welfare of our teachers,” said Saidi.

Saidi said that currently, the ministry in conjunction with local councils has finalised the allocation of teachers as per each district’s establishment. All the concerned teachers will be notified before the beginning of the 2018/19 academic year on where to report to formalize their recruitment process by filling GP1 forms.

“We are working on a smooth process to ensure that once recruited, all teachers will be introduced on payroll so that councils should not accumulate any arrears.

“This will be a repeat of last year where newly recruited teachers were paid their salaries within the first month of their employment,” said Saidi in the press release.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has said it is committed to improving quality education as demonstrated in the recruitment of primary and secondary school teachers in the last financial year, the construction of three additional primary teachers training colleges in Rumphi, Mchinji and Chikwawa as well as the establishment of Nalikule College for Secondary Schools Science Teachers.

