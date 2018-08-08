Mutharika to attend Ngoni cultural festival Umtheto in Mzimba

President Peter Mutharika is this Saturday expected to attend the powerful Umtheto cultural festival of the Ngoni’s in Mzimba a move welcomed by the Ngoni chief but scorned by his critics who say he is going there just to seek votes.

The Ngonis of Mzimba hold the cultural festival annually but President Mutharika has not been available year only to attend to the Mulhako wa Alhomwe cultural festival every year.

The powerful ngoni chief, Inkosi ya Makosi Mbelwa V said Mutharika’s decision to attend the festival would inspire the Ngonis.

“This is a welcome development. When the Head of State is there, you get encouraged,” said the powerful chief.

The event starts with the M’mbelwa Chiefs Council meeting to deliberate on various issues affecting the nation, Mzimba in particular, and find solutions to arrest the problems.

The second is a cultural day where chiefs hold a parade (Umgubho) at the tomb of Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa I—the father and founder of Mombera Kingdom. M’mbelwa I was laid to rest at Mzalangwe Village, a few kilometres from the heritage centre.

Thereafter, the chiefs lead their subjects atop Hora Mountain Campsite for a feast whereas other participants remain down the mountain for a variety of traditional dances such as chilimika, malipenga, mganda, vimbuza, mthimba, mbuweni, liguba and ingoma.

The main event takes place at the foot of Hora Mountain on the third day with an attendance by local and international dignitaries.

The festival is expected to be graced by chiefs Zulu Gama of Tanzania and Mpezeni of Zambia.

Some Malawians writing on social media said Mutharika now feels insecure more than ever before after his newest political challenger Vice-President Saulos Chilima told the people of the north on Saturday that once voted into power, he would abolish the quota system of selecting students into the public universities.

Meanwhile, Mutharika will need to address the demands of the Ngoni of Mzimba who have asked government to construct a tarmac road to Hora Mountain, saying the area is a tourist destination and should be prioritised in development.

The Ngoni use the area to celebrate their annual cultural festival, Umtheto. The festival brings together Ngonis from various countries and people from other cultures.

Umthetho is one of the country’s main cultural festivals pitted together with Kulamba for the Chewa and Mulhakho for the Lhomwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :