Blantyre ‘worst hit’ by pandemic, Queen’s Hospital number of Covid patients hit new high
Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH)in Blantyre is overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients leading to deaths of most infected persons.
Authorities at the main referral hospital in the south have since sounded an SOS saying Covid-19 situation is very bad at the referral facility.
Hospital director Dr. Samuel Mndolo has said the facility is currently treating over 60 seriously sick Covid-19 patients who are currently on oxygen.
According to Mndolo, the facility is currently receiving 5 patients or more per day, describing the situation as scary.
The QECH director fears for the worst saying the system will be overwhelmed soon at the rate pandemic is spreading.
Meanwhile, Mndolo says they are struggling with traffic in the facility and have since banned visitors, restricting guardians to one only and ensuring strict adherence to other preventive measures such and wearing of masks.
The Ministry of Health estimates that 754 health workers have tested positive since the onset of the pandemic in Malawi and six have died.
Out of the six, according to the ministry's Principal Secretary Charles Mwansambo, three have succumbed during the resurgence. He also estimates that active cases among health workers could be about 25.
Let’s bar off returnees until the situation improves so that we contain our own problem. We fighting two enemies now. Local transmission and the never ending returnees who have never stopped going to RSA despite problems there
The covid testing is in a crowded tent out in a muddy field. For collection of results you have to wait in a crowded unventilated corridor with another 100 people. What a complete disgrace of a process.
Minister of Health where are you?
Lord have Mercy. Time for government, private sector and people of goodwill to spendon additional equipment and resource. Put up additional oxygen plants around the country, more beds, more tents, anything to assist the situation which will only get worse. People will be dying in the street at this rate.
God help us all!
Very very bad, Lord have mercy on us
Have mercy on us