Blantyre ‘worst hit’ by pandemic, Queen’s Hospital number of Covid patients hit new high 

Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH)in Blantyre is overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients leading to deaths of most infected persons.

Authorities at the main referral hospital in the south have since sounded an SOS saying Covid-19 situation is very bad at the referral facility.

Hospital director Dr. Samuel Mndolo has said the facility is currently treating over 60 seriously sick Covid-19 patients who are currently on oxygen.

According to Mndolo, the facility is currently receiving 5 patients or more per day, describing the situation as scary.

The QECH director fears for the worst saying the system will be overwhelmed soon at the rate pandemic is spreading.

Meanwhile, Mndolo says they are struggling with traffic in the facility and have since banned visitors, restricting guardians to one only and ensuring strict adherence to other preventive measures such and wearing of masks.

The Ministry of Health estimates that 754 health workers have tested positive since the onset of the pandemic in Malawi and six have died.

Out of the six, according to the ministry’s Principal Secretary Charles Mwansambo, three have succumbed during the resurgence. He also estimates that active cases among health workers could be about 25.

