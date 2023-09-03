Blessings Concert organizers contented with patronage

Organizers of this year’s Blessings Gospel Concert have said they are satisfied with the turnout and massive support, which people showed in all proceedings of the concert.

Chief Executive Officer at Jacob’s Events, Wendy Harawa, said she was so overwhelmed and full of happiness looking at how people patronized the event.

She thanked people who took part in the concert.

“Am super excited, am very happy and am just giving glory to God that we have achieved what we wanted. People come, dance, we worship and they were also blessed am so happy, considering that we had an artist that we always admired am so excited and thank you Malawians for coming,” she said.

She also said that according to her expectations, she is at the right position to say everything has gone well.

Headliner of the concert, Dr. Rebecca Malope, from South Africa, said she was excited and felt honored to be in Malawi, describing Malawians as a blessing.

“You know, peace and love that’s what I have experienced, that it doesn’t matter where we come from we are all Africans and we are all one, that if you are coming from Malawi, South Africa is your home and if I am coming from South Africa, Malawi is my home as well, we are all one people. I will be happy to collaborate with my fellow Malawian artist in future at that is a way to go. I have heard wonderful singing here and I could love to collaborate with them and spread the word,” said Malope.

Other artists at the concert included Abel Chungu from Zambia, Colifixie from Uganda and local gospel artists like Kondwani Chirwa as well as Great Angels Choir.

