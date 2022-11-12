Blue Blues Eagles beat Dedza in Airtel Top 8 quater-finals

Blue Eagles FC on Saturday made light work of Dedza Dynamos so Salima Sugar by winning 3-0 in the 2022 Airtel Top 8 quarter-finals first leg match at Nankhaka Ground in Lilongwe.

Blue Eagles scored through veteran midfielder Mecium Mhone, Richard Rapson and Christopher Gototo, who celebrated his birthday in style.

Blue Eagles made their intentions clear when they invaded their opponents territory barely five minutes into the game. Former Nyasa Big Bullets defender Ian Chinyama’s free-kick forced Donnex Mwakasinga to make a brilliant save.

However, Dedza also made a counter attack in the 10th minute but it did not yield any positive result.

Blue Eagles’ Mhone scored in the 16th minute, jerking the visitors into action in search of an equaliser.

But the Malawi Police Service sponsored outfit stood guard to protect their slnder lead at half time recess.

In the second half, the continued from where they stopped and cushioned the lead to two through Rapson’s goal in the 59th minute.

The birthday boy, Gototo added the icing on the cake in the 74th minute to put the match beyond Dedza Dynamos reach.

Blue Eagles’ Rapson was named Man of the Match and pocked K50,000.

In a post-match interview, Dedza coach Dan Dzinkambani blamed the loss on his charges laxity, citing the manner in which they conceded the last two goal.

“We were good in the first half but conceded some silly goals. I think fatigue is catching up on us. It is a game we could have done better in terms of defending as well as scoring. But sometimes it’s like that in football,” he said.

His counterpart, Blue Eagles’ Elia Kananji coach attributed the victory, to among others, Divine Intervention.

“We thank God for the victory but we also must thank the players for applying the plan we simulated during training. It was good to see them applying all we told them in training,” he said.

So far, Nyasa Big Bullets thrashed Karonga United 7-0 in the first leg while their arch-rivals Mighty Mukuru Wanderers also beat Mafco 2-0.

CAPTION: Rapson receives his Man of the Match Award

