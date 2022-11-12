Kamuzu gets an accolade posthumously

Founding father of the nation Hastings Kamuzu Banda has got a rare accolade posthumously for laying strong foundations for the country’s development.

The National Planning Commission (NPC) awarded Kamuzu the MW2063 Intergenerational Champions certificate for laying strong foundations that are making it possible for Malawians to dream about Malawi 2063 national vision.

Kamuzu Banda nephew Ken Kandodo received the accolade on behalf of the family.

Kandodo challenged the new generation of Malawian leaders to build development structures that will stand strong for a long time just like the country’s founding father did.

Kandodo said Kamuzu deserved the recognition because he was visionary.

“All the development structures that Kamuzu built still stand strong. This is what all the leaders, including Members of Parliament, must emulate.

“We should be visionary, build big things of good quality that will still be there even after our serving time phases.

“Structures that will stand the test of time. We should not do things just for campaign purposes,” said Kandodo.

“To Malawians, let us receive the MW2063 vision and work hard to rely on ourselves,” he added.

Presenting the certificate, NPC Chairperson Professor Richard Mkandawire said NPC has recognized Kamuzu because he laid a strong foundation for the transformation of the country, citing universities, roads and his strong focus on agriculture as good examples.

“Ngwazi emphasized on discipline and commitment to hard work and made efforts for inclusive development.

“The nation is still grateful for his efforts. This is the reason the National Planning Commission and the whole nation is celebrating and recognizing this great son of Malawi,” he said.

NPC Director General Dr. Thomas Munthali explained that NPC thought it wise to be recognizing the people that have played a part in the transformation of this nation as champions, preferably while they are still alive.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!